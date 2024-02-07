Where a defendant is indicted for attempting to bite a peace officer, the state must demonstrate it constituted a threat of great bodily harm for it to be considered a forcible felony.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Rock Island County Circuit Judge Frank R. Fuhr.On Oct. 31, 2023, Arminda C. Minssen was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property after she kicked and attempted to bite one sergeant at the East Moline Police …