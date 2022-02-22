Where district court had latitude to determine scope of accounting in criminal proceeding, court did not abuse its discretion in restricting accounting to proceeds that were forfeited in its district.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.In the 1980s, Benjamin Barry Kramer and his associates oversaw a nationwide drug smuggling operation. The venture generated about $180 million in profits over the life of the conspiracy. To keep their ill-gotten …