Where government sought preliminary forfeiture order more than two years after final judgment was entered in criminal case, district court lacked authority to amend final judgment and impose new criminal sanctions on defendant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Sarah Evans Barker, Southern District of Indiana.Charles Skaggs was convicted in 2020 of producing and possessing child pornography. Skaggs stored the videos he made on several pieces of computer hardware. That hardware was seized by …