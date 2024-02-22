Where district court correctly determined date to calculate loss amount in fraud scheme as date of detection of the scheme.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Northern District of Indiana.In 2021, Junaid Gulzar convinced Ariana Small to invest money in Indiana gas stations that he would own and operate. He persuaded her and her father-in-law to wire $310,000, and he promised her that he would invest the money and pay her back on fixed dates. Instead of investing the …