Where sentence in jury instruction was ambiguous, but instruction read as a whole was clear, no error occurred that prejudiced the defendant.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge J. Phil Gilbert, Southern District of Illinois.FBI agents conducted an undercover operation to identify persons soliciting sex from minors. On June 26, 2020, Christopher Christophel responded to a Craigslist post planted by an FBI agent. Christophel and the undercover agent engaged in conversation, and the conversation …