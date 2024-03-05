Where incriminating statements were Mirandized and attenuated from discovery of gun, district court did not err in denying motion to suppress.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman, Northern District of Illinois.On Sept. 6, 2020, Chicago Police Officers Eric Myers and Bryan Perez Pacheco, each wearing body cams, were patrolling a neighborhood in their marked car when they drove past Brandon Cade and his female companion “T.J.” standing next to a white sedan. While doing so …