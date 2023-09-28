Where the prosecution states the evidence shows more than three criminal acts and the testimony supports the acts being frequent, it does not violate the one-act one-crime doctrine or double jeopardy if the defendant is convicted of three counts which are not distinguished by details or date.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge Salvatore LoPiccolo Jr.Juan C. Avendano, a kindergarten teacher at Bardwell Elementary School, was accused by two students of sexual abuse. The state …