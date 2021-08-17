Where a defendant is found not guilty by reason of insanity, his maximum term of commitment is set at his maximum sentence length and not reduced by 180 days of potential earned credit, which may be awarded subsequently at the discretion of the Director of the Illinois Department of Human Services.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael B. McHale.Ricco Ferguson was arrested and faced two separate sets of charges. The first was for residential burglary, burglary …