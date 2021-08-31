Where a defendant is charged with obstructing a peace officer, the state must prove that the defendant’s conduct actually obstructed the investigation, as merely being argumentative and uncooperative is insufficient to sustain a conviction.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Marcia Orr.Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2017, Detective Gibson was dispatched to investigate a domestic disturbance and possible kidnapping. The description was a Black or Hispanic man in a black hooded …