Where doctor worked at weight loss clinic as a no-show doctor and enabled unlicensed individuals to dispense controlled substances to patients, district court did not err in giving ostrich instruction at trial.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois.Michael Jennings ran Results Weight Loss Clinic in Lombard. Jennings was not a doctor or other medical professional. Someone connected Jennings to William Mikaitis, a doctor licensed in Illinois with …