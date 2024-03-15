Where the state fails to provide defendant either a preliminary hearing or a grand jury indictment this amounts to a serious structural error requiring reversal of the convictions.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Perry County Associate Judge Jeffrey K. Watson.Anzano Chambliss was charged by information on Oct. 8, 2021, with three counts of aggravated battery for attacking two women on a public roadway. When Chambliss was arrested, he had a pending misdemeanor where the issue of his fitness to stand …