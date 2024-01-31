Where defendant is charged with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID based on a revoked license, the state must prove that defendant knew his FOID card had been revoked.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from LaSalle County Circuit Judge Howard C. Ryan Jr.On Feb. 5, 2021, Steven Shelly texted his ex-boss Ezariah Haydon, indicating he was still owed for between 10 and 14 hours of work. Shelly had been employed by Haydon as a contractor but was terminated …