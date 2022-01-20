Where postconviction counsel filed a certificate under Rule 651 but fails to amend the defendant’s petition to include elements necessary to establish the claims alleged, counsel has not provided reasonable assistance and cannot rely on the filed certificate as sufficient basis for assuming that reasonable assistance was provided.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Ramon Ocasio III.Diego Garcia pled guilty in 2013 to armed robbery and aggravated discharge of a …