Where a defendant raises a pro se postconviction petition based on an affidavit, he must show the evidence contained therein is newly discovered, material and not cumulative, and is likely to change the results on retrial, or the petition is frivolous and patently without merit.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McLean County Circuit Judge Rebecca Simmons Foley.David Gharrett was home on April 28, 2011, with his two children, D.G. and D.C. Around 4 p.m. a neighbor, Geoff Davis noticed Gharrett …