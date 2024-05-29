Where a defendant has done work while held at county jail, he is not eligible for sentencing credit, as only prisoners held by the Illinois Department of Corrections are eligible per the Unified Code of Corrections.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Amy M. Bertani-Tomczak.Thomas Williamson was indicted on three counts of residential burglary on Aug. 19, 2021. Williamson pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary and was sentenced to 114 months in prison. Williamson …