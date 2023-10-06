Where a defendant does not claim accident or mistake but simply denies the alleged criminal act took place, evidence of prior acts cannot be admitted to show defendant’s intent as it is not disputed, and such evidence may be highly prejudicial.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Carol M. Howard.Cecil Smart was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor. On or around July 26, 2018, Smart met up with J.P., a 16-year-old who had come up …