Where the totality of the facts and circumstances known to the police would lead a reasonably cautious person to believe the defendant committed a crime, the individual police officer performing the arrest does not require specific knowledge of the circumstances to have probable cause to arrest the defendant.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed and remanded a case from Cook County Circuit Judge Carl B. Boyd.Blue Island Police Officer David Stone was on patrol on April 29, 2011. That morning he had been informed that …