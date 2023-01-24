Where a warrant for possession with intent to deliver is executed on a known felon, the police may have probable cause to suspect a weapon found in plain view in the felon’s house is in his possession and therefore have a basis for seizing the weapon and using it as the basis for criminal charges.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed in part a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti.A warrant for the search of the house and garage rented by Jordan Serrato for evidence of unlawful possession of …