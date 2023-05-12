Where a defendant is pulled over for a traffic stop and a police canine trained to detect cannabis and controlled substances has a positive alert, this is sufficient probable cause to warrant a search of the vehicle.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Henry County Circuit Judge Terence M. Patton.In January 2021, Amy Mallery was pulled over by Kewanee police officer Eric Peed for failing to signal a turn and a broken taillight. During the stop, Peed used a police canine and performed a …