Where a defendant accused of domestic violence asserts self-defense, he may raise propensity evidence based on the behavior of his accuser even if the evidence relates to events after the assault of which he is accused.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Lawrence E. Flood.Ryne Degrave was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated domestic battery for a fight between him and his wife, Victoria Meissner, on the first anniversary of their marriage that …