Where defendant was prosecuted five years after initial indictment of her husband and when government’s decision to retry husband provided prosecutors with a new opportunity to review evidence, the defendant could not show prosecution was a product of vindictiveness.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt, Southern District of Indiana.Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin, then husband and wife, came to the government's attention thanks to an investigation into Jared Fogle …