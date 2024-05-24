Where a defendant is pulled over for DUI by an officer based solely on a non-detailed report of DUI by an out-of-jurisdiction officer, the stop is supported by reasonable suspicion.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Stephenson County Circuit Judge James M. Hauser.Jaimie Whiles was pulled over on April 2, 2023 by Stephenson County deputy sheriff Mevludin Aliu. Aliu issued three tickets to Whiles — DUI, driving an uninsured vehicle and illegal transportation of alcohol. Whiles had a blood …