Where a defendant is charged with resisting a peace officer, the state must show that he physically exerted himself and actually interfered with or hindered the administration of justice, rather than just politely refusing to comply.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Adrienne Davis.On Sept. 29, 2018, Cordaro Deander Sadder-Bey was pulled over by Officer DeYoung for crossing over the center line of the road. DeYoung approached the driver’s side and requested the driver’s …