Where a defendant is convicted of an offense and the conviction is reversed on appeal due to precedent which has established a new requirement for the offense subsequent to defendant’s conviction, double jeopardy is not invoked by a remand for a new trial on this new requirement as the state has not yet attempted to prove the issue.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Chief Judge Daniel L. Kennedy.On Jan. 25, 2018, Romeoville police officer Francisco Garcia responded to …