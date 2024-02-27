Where defendant was released from custody, appeal challenging revocation of supervised release was dismissed as moot.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed an appeal from a decision by Judge Mary M. Rowland, Northern District of Illinois.Yarmell Austin completed his 70-month sentence of imprisonment for being a felon-in-possession of a firearm in August 2020. Austin then began a three-year term of supervised release. In February 2023, the probation office alleged Austin violated his supervised release when he was …