Where defendant was driving on a suspended license and traffic stop therefore had to be prolonged in order to impound car, officers did not impermissibly deviate from traffic mission in order to conduct dog sniff.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Chief Judge Holly A. Brady, Northern District of Indiana.In January 2021, Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Haber was driving a marked police vehicle on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County, Indiana, when he saw Adrian Johnson driving a white SUV in the opposite …