Where a defendant seeks to argue for a second-degree murder on the basis of provocation, the provocation must be directly before the murderous action and not include a significant cooling down period.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Sangamon County Circuit Judge Raylene Grischow.On May 30, 2017, a car carrying Derek Hayes pulled up outside of a party in Springfield, Illinois. Hayes leaned out the window with a drawn gun and fired several times. Sheena Malone, who was at the party, was shot and …