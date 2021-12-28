Where a defendant is sentenced under elevated guidelines in error by the circuit court, the proper remedy is to vacate the sentence and remand for resentencing, even if the sentence falls within the proper statutory guidelines.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Michael Joseph Kane.Two Chicago police officers testified that on Sept. 5, 2018, they witnessed Deshawn Richards “toss a firearm underneath a bush” near an intersection in Chicago. The officers detained …