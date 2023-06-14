Where a defendant is only sentenced for misdemeanors the aggregate sentence cannot exceed the maximum for one Class A misdemeanor.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from DuPage County Circuit Judge Robert A. Miller.Garrett S. Mercado operated a kennel where he boarded and cared for dogs. When a fire broke out at the kennel he operated, 29 dogs died. The state filed a 28-count misdemeanor complaint against Mercado with multiple counts of animal cruelty and violation of owner’s duties. Mercado …