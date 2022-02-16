Where a defendant is admonished that if he fails to appear for sentencing he will be sentenced in absentia and then fails to appear for sentencing, the trial court does not err by failing to note during the sentencing proceedings that the defendant may seek probation or treatment instead of imprisonment.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Boone County Circuit Judge C. Robert Tobin III.On Feb. 14, 2018, James Hare made contact “of an insulting and provoking nature” with his fiancée, Dena Roethler …