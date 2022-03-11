Where a defendant is a registered child sex offender, he is barred from school grounds under section 11-9.3(a) of the Criminal Code, including athletic buildings used by the school and the parking lots for such buildings.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment.Artaveus Lowe was charged with violating section 11-9.3(a) of the Criminal Code of 2012 (Code) for being a child sex offender present on school property at Dundee Crown High School while persons under the …