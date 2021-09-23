Where a defendant convicted of a crime and committed under the Sexually Dangerous Persons Act is allowed out on conditional release, he remains a ward of the state with the Director of the Department of Corrections as his guardian, and the Director is therefore responsible for providing for the defendant’s treatment and may be required to make payments if the defendant is unable to make payments on his own.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Theodore S. Potkonjak …