Where a party seeks release or conditional discharge from commitment as a sexually violent person, he does not have the right to demand state-funded independent evaluation beyond the evaluation required under section 9(a) of the Sexually Dangerous Persons Act.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Wayne County Circuit Judge Michael J. Molt.On Sept. 9, 2011, the state petitioned to have Edward Abel adjudged a sexually dangerous person based on 2006 and 2010 convictions for aggravated criminal sexual abuse …