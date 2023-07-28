Where a delay in a trial has been occasioned by COVID and permitted by the Illinois Supreme Court, such a delay is within the court’s authority and does not violate any right of the defendant to a speedy trial.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kane County Circuit Judge Donald M. Tegeler, Jr.Jerris Johnson was arrested and charged with eight criminal counts relating to domestic battery and robbery stemming from an argument with a woman which occurred on Jan. 22, 2020, around 1 a.m. The victim was …