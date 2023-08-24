Where a defendant claims he was improperly convicted of possession of child pornography because he terminated the files, meaning it was not voluntary possession, he must provide evidence the termination occurred as quickly as possible, as termination alone is not an exception.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Du Page County Circuit Judge John J. Kinsella.In May 2015, a Buffalo Grove Police Department detective was investigating Gregory Rollins for violation of his sex offender registration. Rollins …