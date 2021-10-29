Where the fact that defendant did not know that stolen money was property of the United States was not material to conviction under 18 U.S.C. Sec. 641.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Joan H. Lefkow, Northern District of Illinois.Eddie Hicks was a police officer in the city of Chicago for about 30 years. A jury concluded that Hicks used his position to steal drugs and guns from gangs and to extort money from them. Hicks and his confederates obtained from informants and other officers …