Where a defendant is charged with threatening a public official for making threats against a security officer arresting him, the defendant may be found guilty if the threats contain specific facts indicative of a unique threat to the person, family or property of the officer.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Champaign County Circuit Judge Randall B. Rosenbaum.On July 21, 2021, Officer Orval W. Stuckemeyer was dispatched to respond to reports of a possible domestic battery. Stuckemeyer identified the …