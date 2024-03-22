Where defendant is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID license, it is an element of the crime that the defendant must know that her license had been revoked.The 4th District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Woodford County Circuit Judge Charles M. Feeney III.Jaquay Fields was approached by the police for a traffic stop on Nov. 8, 2019. The police alleged that they stopped her because of her defective exhaust system and claimed that they smelled cannabis as they approached the vehicle …