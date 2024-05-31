Where defendant has a prior conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, charging him with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon complies with the United States or Illinois Constitutions.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Stephenson County Associate Judge Glenn R. Schorsch III.On March 17, 2022, Freeport police officer Justin Holden was monitoring social media accounts for potential violations of the law and observed a Snapchat account for Levi Burns post a picture of Burns holding a …