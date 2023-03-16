Where a defendant retains counsel to file an initial postconviction petition, he is not entitled to an automatic remand if counsel fails to provide reasonable assistance, but must demonstrate prejudice.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Boone County Circuit Judge C. Robert Tobin III.Anthony Perez was arrested and charged with the murder of Giovanni Galicia, which took place on Nov. 30, 2013. Two armed men approached the car Galicia and two others were sitting in, and one of them opened fire, killing …