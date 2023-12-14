Where defendant reaches into a car and stabs a passenger, he has committed vehicular invasion because stabbing is, by definition, acting by force.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of DeKalb County Circuit Judge Marcy L. Buick.Angel Padilla was charged with two counts of vehicular invasion, two counts of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault. Padilla had called Jill Roodhouse to come over and when she arrived, Padilla reached into her car and attacked Roodhouse with a …