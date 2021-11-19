Where a defendant has been charged with violating an order of protection stemming from a civil dissolution of marriage, no agreement between the parties in the marriage suit or order from the judge in the civil case holding the order void can bar the state or criminal court from pursuing the case.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Lake County Associate Judge Ari P. Fisz.On June 8, 2018, an order of protection was entered against Rollin J. Soskin during the dissolution of marriage case between Rollin …