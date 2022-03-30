Where a defendant enters a knowing and voluntary guilty plea, he waives all objections including constitutional challenges based on subsequent changes in applicable law, and that the trial court’s acceptance of the negotiated plea constituted an exercise of the judge’s discretion in imposing a sentence.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Tazewell County Circuit Judge Michael D. Risinger.On July 20, 1994, the bodies of James Johnson (James) and his girlfriend, Frances Buck, …