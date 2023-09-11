Where district judge relied on past recollection of defendant’s demeanor at change-of-plea hearing, combined with fresh psychological evaluation, court did not abuse its discretion in denying defendant’s motion to withdraw guilty plea.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.In 2017, an FBI agent investigating a file-sharing network received child pornography from a computer with an IP address belonging to Pejman Kamkarian. FBI agents executed a …