Where a conviction for residential burglary by entry under the Illinois statute did not qualify as generic burglary as the Supreme Court of the United States had defined that term, and could not be used to enhance a sentence under the ACCA.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated a sentence from a decision by Judge James E. Shadid, Central District of Illinois. Jeremy Glispie was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in violation of 18 U.S.C. Sec. 922(g). Based on his prior convictions for residential …