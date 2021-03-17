Where a defendant is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault with the display of a deadly weapon being the aggravating factor, the state is not required to show that the weapon was displayed during the act itself, it is sufficient to show that it was displayed in a fashion that could reasonably regarded as a threat leading up to the act of penetration.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James N. Karahalios.Ronald Smith met the victim, S.N. through an online dating …