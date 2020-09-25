Where the defendant is found guilty of aggravated kidnapping based on asportation using force or the threat of force, demonstrating that the victim was not aware that the defendant intended to use force is not sufficient to find that the state failed to prove an essential element of the offense.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge William G. Lacy.Around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2011, T.M. left a night club with her cousin, Shaneka, and went to a restaurant. Shaneka drove the car …