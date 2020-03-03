Where a defendant is charged with aggravated kidnapping, the state must show that defendant’s asportation of the victim was independent of the separate offense and not inherent to it, or that it placed the victim in danger or restraint beyond that of the other offense.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part and affirmed in part a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Dennis J. Porter.On Feb. 20, 2014, O.J. Yabor was working at the tax preparation firm he owned when “a man with dreadlocked hair&rdquo …