Where the defendant committed robbery, fled, and drew a weapon once pursued making it clear that he had been armed at the time of the robbery, he has committed armed robbery even if the weapon was not drawn when the objects were stolen.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Wadas.Around 11 p.m. on July 5, 2014, Kenny Scott approached Shandel Wilson, his girlfriend, as she was walking out of her mother’s house with several others. Wilson asked the others to accompany …