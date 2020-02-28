Where a defendant is charged with armed violence, the prosecution must demonstrate that the weapon was accessible to the defendant at the time of the confrontation and that there was an immediate potential for violence, not merely that the defendant had constructive possession of the weapon.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Michael Joseph Kane.On May 9, 2009, Chicago police officers executed a search warrant at 7123 S. Campbell Ave. Eight …